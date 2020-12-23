Fur Patrol's Julia Deans to perform at Napier's Botanic Beats

Singer-songwriter Julia Deans, in black, pictured with some members of this year's Project Prima Volta ahead of the Botanic Beats concert. Photo / Supplied

Award winning singer-songwriter Julia Deans will be performing at next month's Botanic Beats concert joining Project Prima Volta (PPV) on stage in Napier.

The summer concert will take place at Napier Botanical Gardens on Thursday, January 16 - from 6pm to 8pm.

Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy said having Deans perform will makes the event even more noteworthy.

"Having a singer of Julia's caliber here adds something special to what has become a popular summer evening event," he said.

The former Fur Patrol front-woman has transformed her music career in the last decade from rock and electronic beats to songbird melodies – making her operatic debut as Lola in Festival Opera's Cav + Pag.

The Christchurch born performer will be singing with the gifted young artists that make up PPV - a Hawke's Bay music programme.

Project Prima Volta means first time in Italian and is is a weekly run mentoring programme for young people from all over the region - with a focus on finding voices and shaping futures through music.

The Christchurch born award winning singer-songwriter and former Fur Patrol front-woman Julia Deans. Photo / Stephen Tilley

The 46-year-old's critically acclaimed solo albums Modern Fables and We Light Fire both earned nominations for the Taite Music Prize, the APRA Silver Scroll and the NZ Music Awards.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Fur Patrol's much loved album Pet, featuring their now classic number one single Lydia.

PPV and Deans' performance will be followed by local musicians' The Tramps - who will also be performing at the New Year's Eve concert at the Soundshell, Napier.

Murphy said Botanic Beats has been a popular addition to the free events Council organises for the community.

"It's a great use of this garden space and we hope to see even more people come along this time," he said.



Coffee and food will be available to purchase at Botanic Beats - concert goers will also be able to bring a picnic.

The event is weather dependent – the council will be posting updates on their Facebook page.