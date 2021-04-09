From the MTG: The complex history of Pā Kōwhai

The funeral of Karaitiana Takamoana, Pā Kōwhai, February 24, 1879 Collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust Ruawharo Tā-ū-Rangi, [78104].

As a Hawke's Bay Kahungunu I am Ngāti Hinemoa, Ngāti Hori, and Ngāti Hawea, born and bred at Pā Kōwhai.

Pā Kōwhai history is complex and multicultural. It is a melting pot of foreigners, Ngāti Awa, Pākehā and French, all finding sanctuary and shelter at some time at Pā Kōwhai.

Before all of this, however, I descended from Hawke's Bay Rangitāne and Ngai Tara, who descended from Toi, through his grandson Whātonga from Hawaiki. Whātonga sailing Kurahaupo, formerly named Te Hawai, and Toi sailing Te Wao, had boats that were worthy precursors for the America's Cup boat designs in New Zealand today.

They sailed across Moananui-a-kiwa in their two crafts arriving on our shores in the 12th century AD.

Whātonga had a son called Tara to his wife Hotuwaipara. From another wife, Reretua, he had a grandson called Rangitāne. Descendants of Rangitāne and Tara lived at Pā Kōwhai and through Hawke's Bay down to Horowhenua, Manawatū to Wellington. Hence, Wellington Harbour, Te Whanganui a Tara, named after Tara from Hastings.

Also too, Ngāti Awa, who descended from Whatonga's sibling Awanuiarangi, travelled from Whakatāne to help Rangitāne and Ngai Tara displace Ruatamore people. Ngāti Awa, Rangitāne and Ngai Tara were at Pā Kōwhai when Ngāti Kahungunu arrived.

Pā Kōwhai was strategically situated on the 'main trunk line', the Ngaruroro River, and became a hub for trade and industry.

From its surrounding land, rivers and sea, Pā Kōwhai created a rich economic base and subsequently did not suffer seasonal hardships like other areas in the country, with an all year round supply of food.

Eventually though, Taraia, great-grandson of Kahungunu, arrived from the old Wairoa Mahia area and established himself at Pā Kōwhai. Rangitāne and Ngai Tara were now colonised and others dispersed by Ngāti Kahungunu. However, it was not very long before people of the seven seas reached Pā Kōwhai from mainly America, Holland, France, and Britain.

Fast forward to 1841 when The Society of Mary, a hapu of the Roman Catholic Church, visited in the form of Father Batey from his outpost in Mahia.

This resulted in 12 foreign Catholic baptisms and led to a further eight foreign baptisms in 1848 by Lampila, the first Marist missionary in Pā Kōwhai.

Forward again to December 30, 1844, the first foreign family to arrive and settle in Hawke's Bay was teacher Elizabeth Colenso who came with her husband William Colenso, a Cornish Christian on an Anglican mission, and their daughter Frances Mary.

Although the Colensos were residing in Ahuriri, this local offshore foreign presence led to a hui called by Elizabeth's husband William, held at Pā Kōwhai on December 22, 1848 to discuss the purchase of Pā Kōwhai and other Heretaunga lands to foreign interest. This eventually led to a mission post established in Pā Kōwhai.

At this time, there was an upright young man, a local by the name of Puhara who was holding the fort as CEO of Pā Kōwhai who allowed Colenso into Pā Kōwhai.

In later times, clashes between these two, and other chiefs, almost led to Colenso losing his life. Which would have happened were it not for another chief, Karaitiana Takamoana and later chief of Pā Kōwhai interfering to save his life.

In 1850 a Frenchman and another Christian by the name of Father Euloge Reignier walked down to Pā Kōwhai from Rotorua to colonise through his religious Catholic-tanga in the name of his Pope Pius IX.

Starting at Pā Kōwhai, Reignier began his mission to administer the Pope's Papal Bull and bring to the faith territories that were non-Christian in order to make them good Italian Catholics.

While Reignier was going about his business, Lampila turned back up at Pā Kōwhai with two more offshore foreign Christian recruits, Brothers John Florentin Francon and Basil Mont Chalin. These two brothers in 1851 began the Mission Winery, are widely acknowledged as pioneers of New Zealand's grape and wine industry.

Te Hira Henderson is curator Māori at MTG