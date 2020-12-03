From the MTG: Remember to be kind and patient

A selection of gifts available at the MTG Gift Shop. Photo / Supplied

It's that time of year again, when the decision about what to get people for Christmas becomes a focus for many.

If you're searching for presents, the shop at MTG Hawke's Bay has a wide range of products. We've a great variety of items that are small and flat such as scarves, tea towels, coasters, calendars and more – perfect for sending to friends and family overseas or around the country.

There are fabulous gifts for children, with lots of activity-based products, books, sweet treats and an excellent range of items to support children (and adults) learning te reo Māori.

For the artistically-minded, we've a number of framed and unframed prints, jewellery and books on artists and art thefts, including the latest publication on Billy Apple.

For history buffs there's an extensive range of books on New Zealand history, so many in fact it's becoming dangerous for me to walk through the museum shop as I keep buying more!

We also have special treats including; books that open up as lights, pounamu pendants, ceramics rocks and houses that glow, along with beautiful wooden platters.

Naturally there are lots of items perfect for stocking stuffers as well as a small selection of Christmas ornaments.

I'm fully aware not everyone can afford the luxury of presents over the holiday period.

This year in particular has been tough for many families - with people losing their jobs, worrying about family overseas in Covid-19 hotspots, impacted by flooding or other adversities.

Laura Vodanovich.

There are many different ways we can help others such as giving a food parcel or gift to a family you know in need, contributing to one of the many charities that support families at this time of year, or engaging in acts of kindness – ensuring everyone gets a bit of Christmas cheer at the end of a very trying year.

And if you can't afford presents what about trying something handmade? The most special presents I've ever received have been made by hand with love.

My absolute favourite present of all time is a fake Christmas tree constructed from cardboard and coloured by hand with green crayon. This was made for me by a group of friends when I was living in Antarctica who, knowing my love of shiny Christmas ornaments and lights, made me my very own tree for Christmas on a continent where no trees grow.

Now, that's a wonderful and treasured gift! For me, it really is the thought that counts.

This has been an unusually tough year for everyone and Christmas and New Year put a strain on many families, so remember to be patient with each other and spread some love and kindness this holiday season.

Laura Vodanovich is MTG director