From the MTG: Fun family festivities planned for reopening weekend

The Bay Baucada drummers will be part of the entertainment at next weekend's MTG reopening. Photo / Supplied

The team at MTG Hawke's Bay are really excited that next weekend (Saturday, July 24) we finally reopen our doors to the community.

It's been very strange walking through the museum without the sounds of people in the galleries, visitors asking questions, children doing the activity trail, people browsing in the shop, etc.

I've missed seeing large school groups coming in for lessons, or heading out on one of the walking tours.

On the other hand it's been exciting to see the two new exhibitions coming together and I go through the gallery each day to see what new taonga has been installed or new design element added.

These exhibitions, Kuru Taonga: voices of Kahungunu and For Home and Country: women's institutes in Hawke's Bay cover two important Hawke's Bay subjects and I can't wait to see the final finished displays. Most importantly I'm looking forward to seeing and hearing what you think of the new exhibitions and what you've missed about the museum.

Over the opening weekend there'll be lots to see and do and we invite you and your whānau to come and enjoy the festivities.

We'll have a range of performances on the forecourt over the weekend including Bay Batucada, Bogdana Dance Studio (KPOP), Sri's Bollywood Dancers, Deco Dancers and Ocatvius Choir.

The HITS van will be on the forecourt from 10am to 12pm on Saturday with the winning wheel and their own museum hunt to win a prize pack. Vagabond Jacks food truck will be parked outside all weekend, ready to provide visitors with tasty nourishment.

Inside the building, along with the new exhibitions, A Bloody Business: the history of five Hawke's Bay freezing works will be back on display, as will Billy Apple® A Brand Looking for a Product 1962-2020.

Longer-term displays continue - Waka Kōrero Māori, Lewis Evans: of time and place, Silver: heirlooms from the collection, and 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake. Together with Kuru Taonga and For Home and Country, this provides a diverse range of stories and subjects so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Activities inside the building include the popular Activity Trail, a magnetic wall for your own creations to share with #mtgmadebyme and an opportunity to share your voice on our feedback wall.

Family friendly movies will be playing in the Century Theatre with a gold coin donation. On Saturday we start with Lion King at 10.30am, and Moana plays at 2pm. Finding Nemo plays on Sunday at 10.30am followed by Frozen at 2pm.

For the last weekend of the school holidays, MTG Hawke's Bay's reopening offers lots of family friendly fun and activity and we hope to see you all there.

• Laura Vodanovich is MTG director.