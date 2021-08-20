From the House: Protecting yourself and others from Covid-19

Stuart Nash is Napier MP. Photo / NZME

The arrival of the Delta strain in the community is making people feel anxious for their health, their job security, their business, and their loved ones. We will see more cases over the weekend. But we can get on top of this, like we have every other time, if we do it together.

This column was written before I joined a Cabinet meeting by Zoom from Napier on Friday to decide next steps in alert levels. Nevertheless it is still the perfect opportunity to discuss ways to protect yourself and others from Covid-19.

We knew there would be more cases, because that is the nature of Delta. But our economy is in a very strong position, as highlighted by the Reserve Bank this week. We have healthy GDP growth, and household spending, consumer confidence, business investment are all very strong.

The Government has pressed "Go" on a number of business support measures to provide certainty and ensure we get money out the door quickly to protect jobs and keep firms operating.

These include the Wage Subsidy Scheme, the Resurgence Support Payment, the Leave Support Scheme and the Short Term Absence Payment.

Employers anywhere in the country can apply for the wage subsidy if they expect a loss of 40 per cent of revenue as a result of the new alert level. Businesses are eligible for $600 per week per full-time equivalent employee, and $359 per week per part-time employee.

The Resurgence Support Payment can cover fixed costs. It is available where firms have a loss of 30 per cent of revenue as a result of the alert level increase. It is worth up to $1500 for the business plus $400 per full-time equivalent employee, up to a maximum of $21,500.

Other support includes the Leave Support Scheme, which is a two-week lump sum payment of either $585.80 per week for full-time workers, or $350 per week for part-time workers, who must self-isolate and cannot work from home. The Short-Term Absence Payment is a one-off $350 payment for workers who must miss work due to a Covid-19 test and cannot work from home.

Personal health protection measures against Covid-19 are essential, and so is mental health and wellbeing.

Misinformation works against us when we need to work together to beat Covid-19. It causes alarm and confusion when we need to focus on breaking the chain of transmission. People should only go to reliable places for their information.

The best sources of Covid-19 information are the Ministry of Health, the Unite Against Covid-19 website and trusted sources like your DHB or health provider.

It's normal to feel anxious or stressed in times of difficulty. However, here are five steps you can take to feel better.

Stay connected. It helps to make us feel safer, less stressed and less anxious. We can support each other through the recovery by keeping connections and close ties to others.

Acknowledge your feelings. It's completely normal to feel overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, worried or scared. Allow yourself time to notice and express what you're feeling. Some people keep a journal, or phone friends, or do something creative.

Stick to routines where possible. Try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time, eat and shower at regular times, and keep up to date with jobs round the home.

Check in on other people who might need help. Reaching out to those who may be feeling stressed or concerned can benefit both you and the person receiving support.

Limit your time online. Health experts say you may find it useful to limit your time online. This may mean only checking media updates and social media feed at specific times once or twice a day.

We will keep you regularly updated. In the meantime, please stay safe in your bubble. Register for a vaccination as soon as you can. Keep scanning QR codes, stay home if you're sick and call Healthline, wear a mask if you go out, and look after one another. We can do this.

