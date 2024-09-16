Fringe in the ‘Stings: The Bay’s ‘best little arts festival’ is back

The “best little arts festival in the Bay” is back.
Fringe in the ‘Stings celebrates the breadth of talent in Heretaunga and beyond with a smorgasbord of artistic delights to suit every palate at a price everyone can afford.
It will look a little different this year, with a range of shows being held throughout the festival at St Matthew’s Hall on Eastbourne St from Thursday, October 10 to Sunday, October 13, with satellite venues across the city.
From an award-winning run in Wellington, Crunch plays daily, exploring the crunchy parts of life via physical theatre and the vehicle of a chippie packet to charm children and grown-ups alike.