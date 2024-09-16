Advertisement
Fringe in the ‘Stings: The Bay’s ‘best little arts festival’ is back

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Fringe in the 'Stings will platform a soulful Saturday celebration of songs with the Hawke's Bay Soul Choir. Photo / Ally Bell Carline

The “best little arts festival in the Bay” is back.

Fringe in the ‘Stings celebrates the breadth of talent in Heretaunga and beyond with a smorgasbord of artistic delights to suit every palate at a price everyone can afford.

It will look a little different this year, with a range of shows being held throughout the festival at St Matthew’s Hall on Eastbourne St from Thursday, October 10 to Sunday, October 13, with satellite venues across the city.

From an award-winning run in Wellington, Crunch plays daily, exploring the crunchy parts of life via physical theatre and the vehicle of a chippie packet to charm children and grown-ups alike.

Fringe in the Stings has a great line-up.
The artists’ hub at the 118 Studio on Karamu Rd transforms into an early-morning dance party where you can get your boogie on with your coffee, then head to an intimate theatre for a series of solo and duo shows that will make you laugh and cry.

There’s music of all sorts, from musicians with disabilities to big-band jazz; spooky folk to full-throated soul; djembe drumming to comedy ballads; ambient doom to anarchic noise; heavy metal to heart-filled melodies.

Witness local legend Stretch launch his band, the Sinners, with brand-new, never-before-heard material which you, the audience, will help co-create. Get “All Folked Up” with Ish’s eclectic mash-up made for dancing, and get down to drumming and doof in Albert Square on Saturday afternoon.

There’s rangatahi theatre - a self-penned piece about grief - and Habyt’s Emilia, dealing with poetry and feminism in the time of Shakespeare. There’s drag and burlesque to tickle your fancy. There’s contemporary dance, set in the stars.

There’s something for everyone and everyone is included. Fringe in the ‘Stings creates a space for locals to experiment, both as performers and audience members. Low ticket prices and free shows mean you can sample a medley of artistic experiences without breaking the bank.

See the full programme here: https://www.fringeinthestings.co.nz/.

