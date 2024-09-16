Fringe in the ‘Stings: The Bay’s ‘best little arts festival’ is back

The artists’ hub at the 118 Studio on Karamu Rd transforms into an early-morning dance party where you can get your boogie on with your coffee, then head to an intimate theatre for a series of solo and duo shows that will make you laugh and cry.

There’s music of all sorts, from musicians with disabilities to big-band jazz; spooky folk to full-throated soul; djembe drumming to comedy ballads; ambient doom to anarchic noise; heavy metal to heart-filled melodies.

Witness local legend Stretch launch his band, the Sinners, with brand-new, never-before-heard material which you, the audience, will help co-create. Get “All Folked Up” with Ish’s eclectic mash-up made for dancing, and get down to drumming and doof in Albert Square on Saturday afternoon.

There’s rangatahi theatre - a self-penned piece about grief - and Habyt’s Emilia, dealing with poetry and feminism in the time of Shakespeare. There’s drag and burlesque to tickle your fancy. There’s contemporary dance, set in the stars.

There’s something for everyone and everyone is included. Fringe in the ‘Stings creates a space for locals to experiment, both as performers and audience members. Low ticket prices and free shows mean you can sample a medley of artistic experiences without breaking the bank.

See the full programme here: https://www.fringeinthestings.co.nz/.