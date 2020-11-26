Friday's weather fit for a rugby final in Napier

Friday evening's weather will be mostly fine for tonight's Mitre 10 Cup Championship final at McLean Park in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Friday evening's weather is looking warm and mostly fine for tonight's highly anticipated Mitre 10 Cup Championship final.

The Hawke's Bay Magpies will face off against Northland at 7.05pm tonight at McLean Park in Napier.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there is a conditions change due in Napier, but it shouldn't affect tonight's championship finale.

"There is a southwest change due into Napier but it is late tonight – it could even be in the overnight period," he said.

"The conditions this evening should be fine. There is a bit of westerly breeze; it could get a little bit stronger in the afternoon."

Ferris said it'll only be the wind that players and spectators at McLean Park may have to contend with.

Friday's temperature for Napier and Hastings is set to reach a high of 26C.

Celebrations may continue over onto Saturday if the Magpies claim the championship title, but the weekend's weather is set too cool off.

With the southwest change spreading into the region on Friday night, Ferris said temperatures will drop on Saturday for all of Hawke's Bay.

"It looks like there'll be some showers in the early morning, clearing to fine late morning," Ferris said.

"There'll be fresh southerlies dying out in the evening, but still going for 20C in Napier on Saturday."

Hastings will creep up to 21C on Saturday, Wairoa will be much cooler with a high of 17C and Waipukurau can expect a high of 19C.

Ferris said on Sunday the region can expect high clouds with a few spots of rain developing.

"It's quite breezy and looks like there'll be a few drops of rain as the day progresses," he added.

The temperatures for the entire of Hawke's Bay will increase by a few degrees on Sunday.

Napier and Hastings will get to 24C, whilst Waipukurau and Wairoa will surpass 20C.