“I was at the AGM National meeting in Wellington when the National treasurer told the meeting that they needed to ‘get off their bums and approach councils about free parking for over-65s’,” Wilkins said

“They have it in Palmerston North and other areas around the country.

“I meet with Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst regularly to discuss any problems, so I bought it up with her.

“She threw it back into my court to get the ball rolling. The next step was to hand the mayor a working letter which was sent to the council’s parking section.

“Then mayor Sandra asked for a small petition. She said it didn’t need to be huge.”

Wilkins gathered 65 signatures encompassing a broad outlook from the community.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor acknowledged Wilkins’ work, saying he does a lot of hard mahi.

Council notes say the petition reads: “Hastings District Council offer drivers over 65 free parking in the Hastings Central Business District, Monday – Friday between 9am – 3pm. This would require seniors to register their vehicle and pay a possible fee of $10.”

The council received the report titled Older Persons Free Parking Petition. Officers will prepare a report, and Wilkins will be invited to speak to the petition at a future meeting.