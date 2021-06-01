Four Square Waipawa owner thanks locals for hugs after devastating fire

A Four Square in Waipawa went up in flames on Sunday night. Video / Gina Hill

A Four Square in Waipawa went up in flames on Sunday night. Video / Gina Hill

The owner of a fire-ravaged supermarket in Central Hawke's Bay says endless calls, texts and hugs have helped her through the devastation.

Hawke's Bay firefighters are also looking to hold a Q&A community meeting after a major fire gutted Four Square Waipawa 4.29am on Sunday.

Eight fire trucks, four tankers and three support vehicles attended the blaze.

The store's business owner and operator, Rachel Williams, extended her gratitude to the emergency services and local community who supported the business.

"We want to thank everyone who has called, texted and stopped by for a hug over the last few days," she said.

"We are devastated by what has happened, but the outpouring of love and support from the community has been positively overwhelming."

Hawke's Bay assistant area commander Glen Vercoe said the fire's cause remained unknown, but confirmed bakery employees were inside the store at the time of the fire.

The store employed 28 full-time and part-time staff.

Eight fire trucks, four tankers and three support vehicles attended the blaze on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Vercoe said an operation debrief will be held with all brigades that attended to celebrate the positives and learn from what could've been done better.

Talks have also begun with the local council on holding a community meeting where locals can ask questions in regard to what firefighters did and why they did it.

Williams said she is exploring options as to how the store can serve the community and customers in the interim, while building owner Jason Wray said he intends to rebuild the store as soon as possible.

"We love being part of this tight-knit community, and we will be back on the shop floor as soon as we can be," Williams said.

Vercoe said a specialist investigator will write a report to determine the cause of the fire in due course.

"The job went really well and the brigades did a great job containing the fire to the Four Square itself and stopped damage to other shops," he added.