Four crashes in four hours in Hawke's Bay, one seriously injured

One person has been seriously injured after a vehicle crashed through a fence in Flaxmere on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

Four crashes in four hours in Hawke's Bay have forced a road diversion and left one person seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said detours have been put in place following a crash reported to police at 12.11pm at the Chesterhope Bridge on Pakowhai Rd, Hastings.

A vehicle had collided with a power pole, she said.

The spokeswoman said the detours have been put in place at Farndon Rd and Gilbertson Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Dundee Dr about 10.30am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance treated and then transported two people to Hawke's Bay Hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a minor condition.

The police spokeswoman said police also received reports of a collision earlier in the morning, involving a car and a moped on Kennedy Rd about 10.10am.

The St John spokeswoman said ambulance staff treated one patient in a minor condition at the scene.

Police were also called to a crash on Orchard Rd, near Hawke's Bay Hospital about 8am. No-one was injured.