The unveiled Mercedes W13 sees a return to the silver livery. Photo / Supplied







Following the FIA investigation into what happened in the closing laps of the 2021 championship decider in Abu Dhabi, race director Michael Masi has been replaced by World Endurance Championship race director Eduardo Freitas and former DTM race director Niels Wittich, in rotating roles.

They will be assisted by Herbie Blash, the former deputy race director to Charlie Whiting, who tragically died of a pulmonary embolism on the eve of the 2019 Australian GP.

Masi became Whiting's replacement, and now 73-year old Brash, who retired in 2016, is back as a permanent senior adviser, while Masi will be given another role within the FIA. In addition, the race director will have help from a video assistance referee (VAR) system used in football for a number of years.

In announcing the changes, FIA president Bin Sulayem hopes it will avoid a repeat of the situation Masi found himself in, which was deciding to have a one-lap shootout rather than finishing the race behind the safety car. Crucially, Masi's decision to allow un-lapped cars between race leader Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, to un-lap themselves, left Verstappen right behind Hamilton at the restart, whom he overtook to win the world championship.

What is overlooked by Hamilton's supporters, and critics of Masi's decision, is that he had just a few minutes to make his decision under intense radio pressure from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, and Red Bull, who had twice brought Verstappen in to change tyres, while Mercedes chose to leave Hamilton out.

Had Mercedes been bold enough to pit Hamilton when the safety car came out because of Nicholas Latifi's crash in the Williams, and assuming Verstappen stayed out, Masi's decision may well have given Hamilton an eighth title. Mercedes thought the race would finish under the safety car, but Masi wanted a climactic finish to a dramatic season, and he provided it.

When Liberty Media took ownership of F1, it did so with entertainment in mind, and the finale certainly delivered on that count.

Wolff spat the dummy over Masi's decision had more or less campaigned since then to have him removed, even though denying that was the plan. Hamilton commented on the team car radio just after Verstappen had overtaken him that the result was "manipulated" and he refused to attend the compulsory post-race press conference or the FIA Gala awards ceremony, disappearing from social media and taking off for a holiday in the United States.

By maintaining silence, Hamilton stirred up a media frenzy with the inference he was disgusted at the end result and might retire. This concocted story gained credibility when Wolff told media he really didn't know if Hamilton might retire or not.

"I really hope we will see him again," Wolff said in mid-January.

"It would be a disgrace for the whole of F1 if the best driver decided to retire because of outrageous decisions. No matter what obstacle has been thrown at him, he has known all his life that he has to be doing his talking on the track. But it is incredibly difficult for him, until he has found a way between understanding what is right and wrong. That just takes time."

This was clearly a ruse to put pressure on the FIA to do what Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle suggested two weeks ago might happen, which was to make Masi a "sacrificial lamb". Renowned F1 journalist Joe Saward held a different view to Brundle in a recent blog.

"It is not thought the federation will axe race director Michael Masi as this would obviously be a sign of the FIA kowtowing to pressures from external forces," Saward wrote. "Particularly as the FIA stewards in Abu Dhabi rejected the Mercedes-Benz appeal and by doing so supported Masi's actions, whether it was popular or not."

"They are the official referees of the sport and thus the FIA wants them to be respected. To remove Masi would be unwise and would create unhelpful precedents for the sport," Saward continued.

As we now know, Saward, who also said "there was nothing fundamentally wrong with what the race director did", was mistaken as to how the FIA would react.

At the launch of the new Mercedes, attended by George Russell, who has replaced Valtteri Bottas, and Hamilton, it was clear that Hamilton and Wolff were more than happy to see Masi replaced.

"What I will say, while we can't change the past, and nothing will ever really be able to change the way and how I felt at the time and how I feel about the situation, it's good to see the FIA are taking steps to make improvements," Hamilton said.

"I think accountability is key, and we have to use this moment to make sure this never happens to anyone else in the sport ever again. Everything that's been said by the FIA, I welcome that.

"But we have to make sure we keep a close eye and make sure we actually are seeing those changes. And rules are applied fairly and accurately, consistently."

Hamilton also confirmed he had never considered quitting despite controversially losing the title.

"I never said I was going to stop," he said at the launch of the W13.

"I love what I do. It was a difficult time for me, a time where I really needed to take a step back, focus on being present. I had my family around me, creating great moments and I eventually got to a point where I decided I was going to be attacking again for another season."

"It is exciting seeing George coming in and bringing his energy. You can already feel that throughout the team and I think it's going to be an exciting season."

He also added the reaction to what happened in Abu Dhabi had nothing to do with Max.

"Max did everything a driver would do given the opportunity he was given."

Wolff has now stated he knew Hamilton wasn't retiring, and also denies Mercedes withdrew its appeal on the condition Masi was sacked.

"I was never worried, although you have to respect the driver is disillusioned after such an event," Wolff said at the launch. "But we have a strong team and great support, so I knew he would come back."

"Dropping the appeal being linked to anyone leaving the FIA is not true," Wolff added.

"The restructuring at the FIA regarding how decisions are being made was necessary. Last year was a great season, but it created a lot of polarisation with decisions that were not always easy to understand."

But he says that is in the past and it is time to move on.

"We have to move on and put it aside. We won't forget it because that is simply not possible, but we need to look to 2022 and launching the car is the moment, along with steps that have been taken by the FIA, to embark on the season with encouragement."

Former F1 driver Marc Surer believes the FIA was wrong not to support Masi, rather than succumbing to outside pressure.

"I think it was an overreaction of the FIA to get rid of Masi," he told Formula1news.co.uk. "Because overall, over the whole season and over the last years, he did not do a bad job. So why replace Masi? It was because of the pressure from outside and not because he did a bad job. He maybe made some bad decisions yes, but not a bad job."

Politics aside, the question is whether the new Mercedes, which has returned to its traditional sliver livery, will give Hamilton the chance to avenge his 2021 defeat?

"The hopes are that we have a competitive car, it is not a given with the new regulations." Wolff admitted. "What I know is this team has always been able, even if circumstances were difficult like at the beginning of last year, to just dig ourselves out of a disadvantage situation."

That digging began at Silverstone when Hamilton punted Verstappen off at Copse, one of the fastest corners in F1. Whilst Verstappen was in the hospital being checked out, Hamilton won the race despite a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, taking 25 points, and reducing Verstappen's championship lead of 33 points to 8. It was literally the turning point in the championship.

The most unfortunate aspect of the 2021 season is that the last race in Abu Dhabi became the defining moment. But based on what happened to Verstappen in Baku, when a tyre blew when he was three laps from winning the race, and at Silverstone and Hungary, where he was taken out by Mercedes drivers, assessing the whole season, Verstappen deserved to become world champion. But it's time for F1 to move on as racing under the new regulations begins in three weeks.