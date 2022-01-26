Ian Smith went to school in Napier and had many friends in the region. Photo / Supplied

Ian Smith went to school in Napier and had many friends in the region. Photo / Supplied

The hunt to find 10 beneficiaries included in the will of a beloved former Napier man has turned into a mystery, almost two years on from his death.

Ian Douglas Smith died in April 2020 aged 76.

He spent most of his life in Auckland but grew up in Hawke's Bay and attended Napier Boys' High School between 1957 and 1961 and kept strong connections in the region.

Smith left a large part of his estate to relatives - not having any children of his own - as well as charities.

However, he also left part of his estate to 100 recipients he titled Omega Beneficiaries in his 15-page will.

That included friends from Hawke's Bay as well as a long list of other friends, groups and connections from around New Zealand and overseas.

Ten of those recipients have yet to be found despite efforts to locate them.

The 10 beneficiaries are listed below and include two names, John Robertson and Barry Smale, who had ties to Hawke's Bay.

"He was a thoroughly likeable man and a great friend to many, many people," friend David Lyon said.

Lyon said Smith would quite often stay a night or two in Napier visiting old friends.

He said he was a life member of the Karekare Surf Lifesaving Club in Auckland and had an "eccentric" and extremely likeable personality.

Among his adventures, Smith and a friend paddled across the Cook Strait in 1971 in a kayak.

Lyon, who is one of the executors of his will, did not disclose how much money had been left for the remaining recipients but said it was a "modest" amount.

He added it would be great to locate the remaining beneficiaries because the funds would otherwise go to the Crown as unclaimed goods.

Ian Smith attended Napier Boys' High School. Photo / NZME

You can contact Lyon on davidlyon21ac@gmail.com.

Remaining beneficiaries (plus notes from the will):

John Robertson and daughter Morag. Remembering Rose, one of mother's

two best friends.

Barry Smale. Thanks to my Napier classmate and for intro to my first "proper" telescope!

Jillian Faulkner and husband John. Thanks for our ITEC study days in London and for minding Rutland Gate.

Anthony Forster. The Back of the Moon and the Kensington Ave lads were all good fun.

Larry Johnston. Fond memories from AWA.

Ian McHardy. Yes, some folk did take themselves too seriously! Happy days.

Lynn (nee Kirk) and Michael Neale, Timothy and Douglas. How's your London shorthand doing? Keep well and happy.

June Slack. A treasured PA in AWA Medical Division, Auckland.

Lucy Vughts and Anne Breekveldt. The two competitive "Dutchies" at Karekare.

Richard Hazel and family likely to be somewhere in England but formerly out of Eton, Africa, UK and NZ etc. May your journeys continue.