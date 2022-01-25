Triple Peaks to go ahead as Hawke's Bay events continue to be cancelled

Competitors come from around the country to participate in the Triple Peaks. Photo / Paul Taylor

Competitors come from around the country to participate in the Triple Peaks. Photo / Paul Taylor

Organisers have confirmed Hawke's Bay's Triple Peaks will go ahead as other events continue to be cancelled due to red traffic light restrictions.

Organiser Steve Nicholls said major sponsors, the Te Mata Park Trust and Hastings District Council were happy for the event to go ahead as planned on February 26, with provisions.

The event will follow red traffic light requirements such as keeping waves of concurrent competitors under 100 and hosting virtual race briefings and prizegivings.

"It's quite a good feeling with how much work we've put in to actually have something and I'm sure there are plenty of people who have trained for it."

He said the next step was getting the message that it was still on and that people could still sign up out there.

The Waipureku Waitangi Trust on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its annual public commemoration of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on Sunday, February 6, in Farndon Park, Clive due to the red traffic light setting.

Trust chairwoman Ann Redstone said they have decided to hold a much smaller event which mana whenua, descendants of the original signatories of the Treaty and regional dignitaries will be invited to attend.

The event will be livestreamed for those now unable to attend.

The 2021 Horticentre Horticulturalist of the Year and EIT Field Day event on February 1 at the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds have also been cancelled.

Event coordinator Samantha Greene said they were unable to hold the event under the current restrictions.

"For us at the society, it is important to prioritise protecting the RJ Flowers business, crop and staff from any exposure and we know that this is the right decision for the Field Day."

"On behalf of the Hawke's Bay A&P Society, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsor family for their ongoing support of this award and we will look forward to the world returning to some sort of normality one day in the future"