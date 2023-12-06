New World Onekawa owners Jess and former motorsport professional husband Ant Pedersen aim to put their supermarket in pole position with their competitive racer mindset.

The couple recently purchased New World Onekawa in late October, after owning Four Square Kaiwaka for nearly three years and earlier a Four Square in Tauranga.

Both underwent a career spin to enter the supermarket ownership game in 2017, with Jess leaving a fulltime job as a registered nurse and Ant as a former professional motorsport driver and fulltime chartered accountant.

“Our parents are business owners themselves, so they provided a bit of inspiration around business ownership,” Ant said.

He said they had to decide whether to pursue a racing career in Australia or supermarket ownership with Foodstuffs before purchasing their first Four Square while Jess was pregnant with their first child.

Jess and Ant said they regretted the decision they made “at times”, but believe it was for the best.

“It was a big call, but I feel like we made the right one,” Jess said.

The couple moved to Hawke’s Bay to take over a new, larger store to be closer to family and because they saw potential in the store.

“It has skewed the balance of life at the minute, but once we get our head around the business and the processes and systems of the business, it will allow the ability to pull away,” Ant said.

Although Ant retired “cold turkey”, he returned to racing when his father, Paul, convinced him to return to the scene with him in 2021, after about six years of retirement.

“He phoned up out of the blue and said, ‘Son, let’s go racing.’ I said ‘No!’,” Ant said.

He said the commitments of running a supermarket and spending time with his children, Ruby, 7, Harry, 5, and Archie, 2, were already tough to balance, but he soon decided he could return to occasional “low-key” domestic competitions.

He recently proved that his competitive drive had not been lost when he, along with his dad and young driver Marco Giltrap, won the Highlands 6 Hour last month, beating out the likes of Shane van Gisbergen in one of the biggest races in New Zealand.

It is this competitive mindset that he is applying to New World Onekawa.

“At every store we’ve just wanted to be the best. We want to be the best small New World. We just want to win and provide the best shopping experience for the community,” Ant said.

The couple said they were “impressed” by their team of staff and the community, who have been through Covid, the Napier floods in 2020, Cyclone Gabrielle, a whole store refurbishment and a change in ownership.

“We are keen to give back,” Jess said.

“In the previous Four Squares, we had a raft of initiatives to try and solidify that relationship between store and community and we will look to do them here. It is just it will look a bit different because this is a big store and this is a bigger city,” Ant said.

