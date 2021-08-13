Former Central Hawke's Bay councillor, A&P supporter Brian Gibbs dies aged 86

Brian Gibbs was a councillor for four terms, and died aged 86. Photo / Supplied

Brian Gibbs was a councillor for four terms, and died aged 86. Photo / Supplied

Former Central Hawke's Bay District Councillor Brian Gibbs, who served four terms since 1989, has died aged 86.

Gibbs died peacefully on August 6.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council mayor Alex Walker said the council was deeply saddened about the news.

"Central Hawke's Bay District Council acknowledges the sad passing of long-serving former Councillor, Brian Gibbs," Walker said.



"We appreciate his time and commitment to the community, in serving four terms on around the council table. I offer my sincere condolences to the Gibbs family at this time."

His funeral service was held at Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre on August 12.



Gibbs was an integral member of the community, passionately supporting Central Hawke's Bay A&P Association for many years.

In light of this, his family have asked in lieu of flowers that people make a donation to the Association.

• Donations can be posted to the A&P Association: PO Box 257 Waipukurau 4242.