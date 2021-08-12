Spring blows into Hawke's Bay - so fast that a strong wind watch is in place

Enjoy the blooms on the cherry blossom trees in Havelock North, before the wind on Saturday blows them away. Photo / Warren Buckland

Spring is blowing into Hawke's Bay faster than usual - so fast that a strong wind watch is in place south of Hastings.

The first blossoms are starting to appear around town and MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the weekend was looking good for spring-like temperatures.

"A few showers are expected on late-Saturday afternoon and evening, but overall the weekend looks pretty nice," Bakker said.

"There is a wind watch in place for Wairarapa north of Martinborough (including the Remutaka Hill) and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings from 1 to 7pm on Saturday.

"Strong westerly winds may approach severe gale at times."

For the region the temperatures up until Tuesday were expected to be in the high teens, he said.

"It will be pretty chilly overnight on Saturday and Sunday, but the daytime temperatures will be beautiful and warm."

On Saturday Napier and Hastings can expect a high of 18 degrees, with an overnight low of 2C in Napier, and 1C in Hastings.

On Sunday, the day will dawn clear and fine with a high of 16C expected in Hastings and Napier and overnight lows of 5C in Napier and 3C in Hastings.

"Monday will be warmer again with an overnight low of 10C expected in Napier and 8C in Hastings."

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday will be similar with 18C in both Napier and Hastings, and overnight lows are expected to be 7C in both cities.