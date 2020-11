A forklift on fire at Napier Port is "under control", according to FENZ. Photo / Paul Taylor

A forklift fire is "under control" at Napier Port.

Emergency services were called to the port about 4.10pm on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were currently on the scene but the fire is under control.

A port spokeswoman said there were no injuries.

"There is quite a lot of smoke around, which you will be able to see if you're in the area, and we are investigating now," she said.

Two fire trucks are in attendance.