Football: Late winner seals heartbreak for Hawke's Bay United

An 89th minute winner for Team Wellington signalled heartbreak for Hawke's Bay United in their ISPS Handa Men's Premiership match on Saturday. Photo / File

It was late heartbreak for Hawke's Bay United in their ISPS Handa Men's Premiership match against Team Wellington at the weekend.

Former Portugal under-21 international João Moreira snatched all three points for the hosts as he netted an 89th minute winner at David Farrington Park, Wellington, on Saturday.

After a back and forth first half, with Hawke's Bay United enjoying more chances in front of goal, young HBU full-back Jacson Woods was sloppily bought down in the penalty area in the 65th minute.

Despite a impressive save by Scott Basalaj, hot prospect Jesse Randall managed to miraculosly poke home his rebound - scoring Hawke's Bay United's and his first goal of the season.

But, less than four minutes later the home side were back level after a looping header from a seemingly unmarked Nathaniel Hailemariam over a helpless Scott Morris.

With the game firmly in the balance, both sides would likely have settled for a draw.

But with less than a minute left of normal time, Moreira lashed home a late winner into the top corner after a ball over the top from former HBU player Hamish Watson.

The 34-year-old forward, a former Segunda División B player with Rayo Vallecano, scored his first of the season to send his team top of the National League table with two wins from two.

HBU coach Jonathan Gould said the disappointment could be felt in the changing room after the match. Photo / Warren Buckland

While Hawke's Bay United solved the struggle for goals following their season opener last weekend - a 3-0 loss at home to Hamilton Wanderers - coach Jonathan Gould said it "felt sore" to lose in the way they did.

"The boys conducted themsevles fantastically in the first half, where we dominated the game and probably should have scored at least one goal in that period," he said.

"In the end, it was a bit of brilliance that secured Team Wellington the three points."

Gould added: "The disappointment in the changing room was apparent - it just shows how far we've come from the previous match and didnt manage to leave David Farrington Park with at least a point."

HBU will next face Auckland City at Kiwitea Street, Auckland, at 2pm on November 29.

Randall said while happy to score his first goal for the club, the side feel they deserved something from the game.

"I felt as though we played very well and limited their opportunites, but in the end it went their way," he said.

"Auckland City will be a tough challenge next week, but we can take confidence from the way we played against Team Wellington."

Season tickets to watch the side's remaining six home matches are still available for $50 for adults.