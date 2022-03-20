Hawke's Bay Magpies back Neria Foma'i was Moana Pasifika's Man of the Match against the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

Although Moana Pasifika have had two big losses to open their inaugural Super Rugby campaign, Hawke's Bay Magpies back Neria Foma'i is loving every minute.

The 30-year-old Hastings man scored his team's opening try against the Chiefs at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland on Saturday night before the Waikato-based side kicked on to a 59-12 win.

Foma'i, who made his Super Rugby debut against the Crusaders a week prior, was also named Moana Pasifika's man of the match.

He said playing in the elite domestic competition was always a dream of his growing up, like it is for any New Zealand boy.

"Just to be able to represent my people and my family, a dream come true," the Manu Samoa international said.

While Foma'i has spent time in Super Rugby environments on short-term contracts before, he said his transition to the higher level this season has been made easier thanks to the large contingent of Magpies at Moana Pasifika.

"It wasn't as scary as it usually is," he said, crediting the familiarity he has with teammates at the provincial and international levels.

The team's recent signing of loose forward Josh Kaifa, who came off the bench on Saturday, brought the number of Hawke's Bay players on their books to nine.

Prop Joe Apikotoa got the other try against the Chiefs - Magpies have scored 17 of the 24 points Moana Pasifika have tallied so far.

Foma'i said a lack of discipline has been key to the team's early struggles, with penalties at the breakdown and set piece starving them of possession and territory.

"We can only get better," he said.

"For us it's about focusing on the positives."

Tyrone Thompson scored a try on debut against Moana Pasifika. Photo / Getty

Foma'i and his wife and daughter have enjoyed life in Auckland where they live with Manu Samoa teammate and longtime friend Tomasi Alosio and his family.

The move would have been smoother had Super Rugby Pacific not brought all its New Zealand-based teams to a bubble in Queenstown last month to minimise Covid risk.

Foma'i said reuniting with his family last week before the first true home game was special.

"My daughter just started school about a month and a bit ago, so it's been pretty tough being away from them for six weeks," he said.

On the other side of the ball, new Magpies recruit Tyrone Thompson scored a try in his first minutes at Super Rugby level after coming off the bench for the Chiefs.

The 21-year-old hooker did a handy impression of the man he is replacing in black and white, Ash Dixon, by dotting down after an effective rolling maul.

Thompson said Dixon's departure to NEC Green Rockets in Japan has created opportunities for every player in his position.

But the Magpies legend's tight grip on the number two jersey was not the reason Napier Boys' High School old boy Thompson left to begin his professional rugby career in Wellington.

"I always wanted to move out of Hawke's Bay to start off with, just to grow as a person as well as a player," he said, adding that he always knew he would return to the province eventually.