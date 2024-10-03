Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Flood resilience a priority for new Ahuriri Tributaries Catchment Group

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Robert Pattullo says after the cyclone a group identified a need to support landowners.

Robert Pattullo says after the cyclone a group identified a need to support landowners.

A new catchment group has been established to provide support to landowners, and improve flood resilience in the Ahuriri Tributaries catchment.

So helping farmers and more than 1100 lifestyle block owners in the catchment improve flood resilience is one of the motivations for the establishment of the Ahuriri Tributaries Catchment Group Trust (ATCGT).

Formed last year in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, the trust is dedicated to creating a thriving catchment and improving the health of waterways, said Robert Pattullo, ATCGT chairman.

“It all starts with the land,” he said.

“After the cyclone we identified a need to support landowners including farmers and small block holders in the catchment.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The cyclone sparked community conversations about sustainable practices to recover and build resilience.

He said these conversations signalled that landowners wanted to learn and embrace change.

“We want to involve the community in developing plans to improve flood resilience for the catchment, and give them access to experts to help them make a difference on their properties, too.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The group is inviting people to come to a community evening, hear from the experts, and have input to developing a plan for Wharerangi/Kaikōura Stream catchment.

“Repairing the damage from Cyclone Gabrielle might seem like an insurmountable task, but by working together using nature-based solutions like tree planting, communities can make a difference.”

What: ATCGT community evening - improving flood resilience at your place: in our catchment

When: 6:45pm to 9pm, Tuesday, October 8

Where: Puketapu School Hall

Attendance: Free



Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today