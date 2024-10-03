Robert Pattullo says after the cyclone a group identified a need to support landowners.

A new catchment group has been established to provide support to landowners, and improve flood resilience in the Ahuriri Tributaries catchment.

So helping farmers and more than 1100 lifestyle block owners in the catchment improve flood resilience is one of the motivations for the establishment of the Ahuriri Tributaries Catchment Group Trust (ATCGT).

Formed last year in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, the trust is dedicated to creating a thriving catchment and improving the health of waterways, said Robert Pattullo, ATCGT chairman.

“It all starts with the land,” he said.

“After the cyclone we identified a need to support landowners including farmers and small block holders in the catchment.”