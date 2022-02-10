Flight from Auckland to Napier added as location of interest

An Air New Zealand flight has been added to the locations of interest. Photo / Warren Buckland

An Air New Zealand flight has been added to the locations of interest. Photo / Warren Buckland

A flight from Auckland to Napier has been added the list of locations of interest.

Anyone seated in rows 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 on Air New Zealand flight NZ5017 between Auckland and Napier on Sunday, February 6 (between 10.45am and 11.41am) is a close contact.

The Ministry of Health added the flight to its Covid locations of interest on Thursday evening.

If you are a close contact self-isolate and test immediately and again on day five.

Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Ministry of Health.

It comes after two good days for Hawke's Bay with no new Covid cases reported on Wednesday or Thursday, despite a primary school in Havelock North, Te Mata School, recording four cases among pupils earlier this week.