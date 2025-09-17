“So cool air, settled conditions, that’s a good combination for fairly cool overnight temperatures ... a pretty cold Friday night by September standards.”
Doolin said the settled cold conditions brought a risk of frost developing on Saturday morning.
However, Saturday’s cold start would make way for “pretty nice conditions” for the rest of the weekend.
Hastings was expected to be fine on Saturday, with a high of 14C as northeasterlies developed, while similar conditions were likely in Napier, with a high of 15C.
Such temperatures were not cold for the time of year, Doolin said.
“In fact, it’s sort of slightly above the September average, especially Sunday.”
On Sunday, Hastings and Napier would have partly cloudy conditions with a high of 19C and lows of 10C and 11C.
After the weekend, Doolin said temperatures in the region were expected to increase, with highs touching the low 20s from Monday onwards, with sunny weather.
