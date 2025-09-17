It may feel more like winter in Hawke's Bay on Saturday morning as temperatures drop and the risk of frost rises. Photo / Duncan Brown

Hawke’s Bay frost risk as Hastings temperature set to drop below zero on Saturday

Expect to hear frost fans firing up in earnest over the next few days in Hawke’s Bay.

Temperatures early on Saturday in Hastings are expected to drop below freezing, with Napier dropping to 1C.

MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said a front was moving up the North Island on Thursday.

Following it, a southwesterly flow was expected to develop across the country, which would be followed by a ridge of high pressure moving across from the west.

“We’ve got cold air with those southwesterlies and then they’re easing into the overnight period,” Doolin said.