Divers find ute that took a dip in Napier’s inner harbour

The Toyota ute has been recovered from the harbour. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A ute has been recovered after floating and then sinking in Napier’s inner harbour.

The Toyota Hilux utility vehicle entered the harbour about 8.30am on Thursday off Meeanee Quay.

The incident is understood to have been an unfortunate mistake, rather than deliberate.

Police confirmed no one was in the vehicle

