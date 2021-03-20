Fleeing Napier drivers pelt pursuing police with bottles

Two people have been arrested following a police chase which began near Whirinaki and ended in Napier. Photo / file

Two people have been arrested after a police chase began north of Napier in which glass bottles were thrown from the car and a police car was damaged.

The arrests related to incidents which spanned from a burglary at a rural property on State Highway 2 near Kotemaori, about 70 kilometres north of Napier, at about 10am on Saturday.

The alleged offenders left the scene in a vehicle stolen from the address and were spotted by police on SH2 in Tutira at about 11am who continued to observe the vehicle from a distance.

An attempt was made to stop the vehicle using spikes near Whirinaki.

The vehicle continued toward Napier, during which time the occupants threw a number of glass bottles of out the vehicle toward Police.

Police successfully deployed tyre spikes near Napier, with the vehicle ultimately stopped on Prebensen Drive at about 11.35am.

The road was briefly closed to the public with crash investigators in attendance, and work undertaken to clear the road of glass and debris between SH2 and Prebensen Dr.

No one was injured during the incident though a police vehicle was damaged by the offending vehicle as it was stopped.

A woman and a man were taken into custody and Police are currently speaking to them in relation to the Saturday morning burglary and a number of other matters.