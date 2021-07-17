Flaxmere crash car occupant does a runner

The flashing lights of emergency services at a night-time incident earlier this year. Photo / File

Police are investigating a crash in which a suspected stolen vehicle struck another vehicle on a busy Flaxmere thoroughfare on Friday night.

Police media staff reported a crash happened about 7.10pm at the intersection of Wilson Rd and Arbroath Ave, and that occupants of one vehicle had fled the scene on foot, and an occupant of the second vehicle had received moderate injuries and was treated at the scene.

The media centre in Wellington reported about midday Saturday police were continuing investigations and it appeared no arrests had been made.

They said there was no confirmation in reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called at 7.12pm, and a crew assisted with first aid, but noone had been trapped in any vehicle, a spokesperson said.