Flaxmere College students, staff and local police participate in Te Vaka Māia longest day challenge. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sweat, blood, tears and sprains aside, a group of Flaxmere College students, staff and local police have completed the Te Vaka Māia programme and longest day challenge.

For the second year in a row, Flaxmere College has taken part in Te Vaka Māia after taking a break from the programme, formally known as CACTUS.

It is a programme of physical and mental training development that runs for eight weeks, three mornings a week, starting at 6.30am, concluding with the longest day challenge.

It is designed to extend a young person's mind and physical capability and work toward building motivation, resilience, problem-solving skills and self-esteem.

Te Vaka Māia was open to students from Years 9 through 13 and their teachers; together, 18 dedicated students, 10 staff members and four police staff took part this year.

Flaxmere College students, and staff carrying logs, tyres and jerry cans filled with water around the streets of Flaxmere as part of their Longest Day challenge. Photo / Paul Taylor

Flaxmere College principal Jim Hay-Mackenzie said those who participated in Te Vaka Māia showed determination and resilience.

In the lead-up to the longest day challenge, the team trained three mornings weekly, doing general fitness circuits and running.

The group of 30 worked on their fitness to be strong enough mentally and physically to carry logs, tyres and jerry cans filled with water around the streets of Flaxmere as part of the longest day.

After eight weeks of intense training, Services Academy director Pita Lloyd explained, "The longest day is the ultimate mental and physical challenge."

At 5.30am, the group came together, got changed, and ate breakfast before heading out at 6.30am to start the 30km course.

They carried logs, tyres, and jerry cans for 10km of the course together before pulling an Army truck along Henderson Rd in Hastings.

A few students suffered from some strain and sprains but used their determination and resilience to complete the challenge as a group and saw each participant cross the finish line together.

Flaxmere College student Emma Jones feels the burn during the Te Vaka Māia longest day challenge. Photo / Paul Taylor

On the day, they were lucky it wasn't too hot or cold; the group only hit a small patch of rain about halfway through the day.

Principal Hay-Mackenzie, who also participated in this year's Te Vaka Māia programme, was very proud of his school.

"It was a tough day, and the way they encouraged each other to keep going when things were tough was heartening to see," he said.

When asked what stood out most during the longest day, Hay-Mackenzie said, "The sense of achievement when we pulled the army truck down Henderson Rd was exhilarating, and the support from the community and whānau cheering us on was very humbling."

The kura is so proud of their rangatahi, staff and police who participated in this programme, a Flaxmere College spokeswoman said.

Together, 18 dedicated students, 10 Flaxmere College staff members and 4 police staff took part in this year's Te Vaka Māia programme. Photo / Supplied

With the challenge completed, the school celebrated the night of the longest day with a graduation dinner where participants were awarded their certificates and graduation hoodies.

Ibanez King was awarded top attendance, Tukotahi Raki took home the staff award, Jordan Kahupukoro won the peer award, Vieanna Matthews was awarded most improved student, and Cruz Barbarich received the general excellence award.

Flaxmere College says it wants to thank NZ Police, Hastings District Council, Flaxmere New World and The Flax Function Centre for their support.