“Our coastline is home to fragile ecosystems, nesting sites for endangered bird species, and areas of significant cultural and ecological importance. Vehicle access has, over time, caused damage to native vegetation, and disruption to wildlife, particularly during breeding seasons.”
However, Everitt says the breeding season is for a short time and he respects that but the beach “is not council land”.
“I’ve spoken to a lot of upset people. Also what happens when you have to make a couple of trips to get your gear?
“If you are on your own, people will whip off with it. I do a lot of fishing in the early hours of the morning and it’s good to be able to see your car.”
Another keen fisherman, Kane Wrigglesworth, who works at Crafty’s Rods and Guns and belongs to Pania Surfcasting Club, says local fishermen are slowly but surely losing access to beaches across Hawke’s Bay.
“It seems as if the entire beachfront is being closed off. There are already not enough car parks along Marine Parade. Where are we meant to park?
”I understand the frustration over rubbish being dumped, and the damage some people do but this is a knee-jerk reaction that penalises 95% of the people who use the beach responsibly.
“It’s not going to stop the idiots doing the damage. Look at what happens on our roads with speeding drivers.
“Speed bumps are put in but that doesn’t stop them. They just go somewhere else. The same thing will happen here.”
Wise said she understood for some, especially those with limited mobility, disabilities, or significant fishing equipment, vehicle access was more than convenience.