Fishermen frustrated as beach access further restricted in Napier: ‘Idiots spoiling it’

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Napier City Council is installing wooden barriers along Marine Parade from the National Aquarium of NZ to the Pump Track to prevent vehicles accessing the beach. Photo / Doug Laing

Napier City Council is installing wooden barriers along Marine Parade from the National Aquarium of NZ to the Pump Track to prevent vehicles accessing the beach. Photo / Doug Laing

Timber barriers are appearing along Marine Parade, Napier, to keep vehicles off the beach.

Napier City Council says the barriers, which will be installed from the National Aquarium of NZ to the Pump Track, were to prevent vehicles from tearing up the grass and destroying trees.

But local fishermen say once again the “idiots are spoiling it for everyone else”.

Dean Everitt has been fishing along Marine Parade since he was 6 years old.

“I’m in my 40s now and still love fishing. It’s not the fishermen who are wrecking things but we are the ones being penalised,” Everitt said.

He was so concerned about the barriers, he got in touch with Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

In an email to Everitt, the mayor said the decision to restrict vehicle access to certain parts of the coastline was not made lightly.

 “It is driven by our duty to protect both the natural environment and the long-term enjoyment of our beaches for all users,” Wise wrote.

“Our coastline is home to fragile ecosystems, nesting sites for endangered bird species, and areas of significant cultural and ecological importance. Vehicle access has, over time, caused damage to native vegetation, and disruption to wildlife, particularly during breeding seasons.”

However, Everitt says the breeding season is for a short time and he respects that but the beach “is not council land”.

Surfcasters line the beach for the Pania Surfcasters Club's annual kahawai competition. Photos / Paul Taylor
Surfcasters line the beach for the Pania Surfcasters Club's annual kahawai competition. Photos / Paul Taylor

“I’ve spoken to a lot of upset people. Also what happens when you have to make a couple of trips to get your gear?

“If you are on your own, people will whip off with it. I do a lot of fishing in the early hours of the morning and it’s good to be able to see your car.”

 Another keen fisherman, Kane Wrigglesworth, who works at Crafty’s Rods and Guns and belongs to Pania Surfcasting Club, says local fishermen are slowly but surely losing access to beaches across Hawke’s Bay.

“It seems as if the entire beachfront is being closed off. There are already not enough car parks along Marine Parade. Where are we meant to park?

”I understand the frustration over rubbish being dumped, and the damage some people do but this is a knee-jerk reaction that penalises 95% of the people who use the beach responsibly.

 “It’s not going to stop the idiots doing the damage. Look at what happens on our roads with speeding drivers.

“Speed bumps are put in but that doesn’t stop them. They just go somewhere else. The same thing will happen here.”

Wise said she understood for some, especially those with limited mobility, disabilities, or significant fishing equipment, vehicle access was more than convenience.

“I will discuss this with staff to see if there is a practical solution for those.”

A council spokesperson said only vehicles authorised for cleaning, security or maintenance duties, or for organised events, will be allowed onto the space.

“Council has listened to members of the community who have been concerned about some drivers’ behaviour on the foreshore.

“Over the last few winters, grass on this particular reserve has been torn up by vehicles and trees destroyed.

“Ideally, these types of reserves should be safe spaces for recreational activities such as dog walking and cycling.”

Wrigglesworth said the surf casting club regularly used the beach frontage for its kahawai competition.

 “The barriers will again reduce the amount of area we can use. We have already had to change the area we use because people couldn’t get access to the beach front. This will give us even less room.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

