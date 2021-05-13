First snow signals temp drop in Hawke's Bay

Snow on the Ruahine Ranges. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay Marathon punters can expect a wet and windy start to the day on Saturday - and a fresh backdrop of snow.

The Ruahine Range boasted what's thought to be its first blanket of snow on Friday after a cold front moved over the North Island.

"This was behind the snowfall," MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Temperatures in Napier and Hastings also fell to low-single digits on Thursday with Napier seeing an overnight low of 4.7C and 3.7C in Hastings. Southerlies were expected to die out on Friday.

However, it was not the coolest the cities have been this year, with temperatures dipping to 1.2C in Napier on May 4, and 1.5C in Hastings on April 29.

"The wind will change and a nor'wester is expected on Saturday," Ferris said.

"Rain is also expected throughout Saturday, and will ease end of Saturday."

Sunday will be the driest day of the week, with rain kicking off again on Monday.

Our next snow is not expected until Wednesday, he said.