Firefighters attended a Camberley house fire shortly after 2pm on Sunday. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a house fire in Camberley, Hastings.

Crews from Hastings Fire Station were called to the home on Tui Pl at 2.05pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

"We've got a single dwelling fully involved in fire."

He said while everyone was out of the house, one person was being treated by ambulance staff for smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to be near the back of the house by a garage.

