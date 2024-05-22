Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia touch down, terrifying turbulence leaves one dead and more severe weather on the way in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A Dannevirke firefighter who climbed the Sky Tower Challenge in Auckland did it with a fallen friend on his mind, and on his back.

Toby Walker, who joined the Dannevirke brigade in 2021, dedicated his effort to 18-year-old RA (Te Rangatahi) Tawhiao.

RA was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020 and bone marrow cancer at the start of 2023 and died in November, 2023.

Walker attached a photo of his friend to the tank he carried to the top on Saturday.

“I wanted him on my back so that he’s with me all the way up, it helped me push on knowing he was with me.”

Dannevirke Firefighter Toby Walker (left) with mum Michelle Walker at the 2024 Sky Tower Challenge.

He said the hardest part of the challenge was the “mental game” to continue with the climb despite being physically exhausted.

“I was expecting a lot of stairs, and I got a lot of stairs.”

He said the challenge was harder than he predicted, but he smashed his goal of 15 minutes and completed the 51 flights of stairs in 13 minutes and 38 seconds.

“We all had heaps of fun and heaps of laughs.”

Together the team raised over $20,000 through a barbecue at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds, stacking hay, and hosting a quiz night, and donations from the public.

Also completing the challenge was Napier firefighter Steve Vallance, tackling his 15th challenge despite saying he would give up the race to the top.

He was part of the 12-strong Napier Fire Brigade team made up of paid and volunteer staff who fundraised over $32,000 for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer.

After completing his first challenge in 2009 Vallance got hooked, and it’s looking like it’s for life.

Napier firefighters Jono Claybourn (left) and Steve Vallance in the full gear they wore during the challenge.

“I said for the last four years it would be my last one, but I keep doing it because it is such a good cause, it’s a good weekend, with some good people.”

Vallance did “limited training” and said consistency was the key to making it to the top in 25kg worth of gear.

“I just plodded.”

Some of the Napier team also tackled the Man of Steel Challenge, and wore “the older steel cylinder” and climbed an extra 10 flights of stairs.

“When breathing through the breathing apparatus we use in a fire the heart rate increases about 20 beats a minute, so it does become more difficult - and it gets extremely hot.”

Vallance said a team was at the top to help take his gear off and ice the backs of his neck.

“You are pretty exhausted by the time you get to the stage.

“I think the first time you do the challenge it is not knowing what it is... it plays with your mind a bit.”

According to the official website on Wednesday, May 22, the 2024 Sky Tower Challenge had raised $1.94 million nationally. Last year’s efforts raised $1.51m.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.