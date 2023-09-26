The Cactus graduates march to the Dannevirke Services and Citizens club, with police Senior Constable Wayne (Mouse) Churchouse. Photo / Leanne Warr

When RA (Te Rangatahi) Tawhiao got up to give a speech at Cactus graduation, it was a bit of a struggle.

But it wasn’t public speaking he was struggling with.

RA has been battling cancer for much of the past four years, he told the programme’s graduates and guests at the graduation dinner, held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens club. He relapsed earlier this year.

As he fought to maintain his composure, three of the graduate instructors, along with Senior Constable Wayne (Mouse) Churchouse, who runs the programme, joined him by the podium, providing silent support.

“I’m proud of you all,” he said.

“I have to say, it looked like you had it easy this year,” he joked.

The Cactus programme - Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit and Support - is an eight-week programme which includes military-style training, as well as various activities and culminates in the Longest Day where students take part in a rescue exercise as well as pulling a tanker.

RA Tawhiao graduated the Cactus programme last year and received the Te Whakaaweawe trophy in 2022 for inspirational student.

RA, who graduated the programme last year, had one important message for the new graduates.

“Never give up on yourself.”

Mouse talked about how the students had grown over the eight weeks.

Cactus programme graduates for 2023. Photo / Leanne Warr

“You haven’t had it easy and I don’t believe you understand what you’ve achieved.”

During the programme, the students had to be up very early in the morning, crawl around on frosty ground and take on leadership roles, often outside of their comfort zone.

“I certainly put you under pressure. I tested your ability to overcome fear.

“You did the trust fall, even after seeing that demo. I’m missing a couple of vertebrae if anyone finds any.”

There were times when the temperature was below zero, but Mouse said he’d never heard anyone complain.

He also talked about RA and how he was an inspiration to them all.

“If you want an example of resilience, guts, determination and not ever giving up, look at RA.”

Mouse said the programme teaches resilience and fosters attitude as well as motivation to keep going.

“Failure’s okay,” he said, adding that everyone failed sometimes. “When you fall down, get back up.”

Ready to congratulate the graduates. From left: Wayne Churchouse, Mayor Tracey Collis, Dannevirke High School principal Di Carter and Senior Sergeant Carey Williamson. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis also spoke at the graduation, telling those gathered it was celebrating a significant achievement.

“I see a room full of adults who are incredibly proud of you graduates.”

She spoke on the students having gained the ability to work as a team and enhanced their fitness levels.

“[They are] a testament to your dedication.”

She said through the programme, the graduates had gained valuable skills such as motivation, punctuality and effective teamwork.

“These abilities will serve you well in any career you choose and you’ll be highly sought after. More importantly, they’ll set you up for success in life.”

Tracey said growing up, her family was heavily involved in boxing.

“Boxing is a sport known for its discipline.”

She said one of her idols was the “late, great Muhammad Ali”.

She talked about his self-confidence and how he grew to believe in himself through affirmation.

“He said it’s the repetition of affirmation that leads to self-belief and once that belief becomes a deep conviction, things begin to happen.

“When self-doubt creeps in, and it creeps in for everyone, remember to tell yourself to feel the fear and do it anyway. You demonstrated that today.”

A number of special awards were given out to graduates.

Best Drill - Leah Milham

Fastest RFL run time - Taj Chapman-Peters

Best male overall RFL result - Taj Chapman-Peters

Best female overall RFL result - Leah Milham

Best Citizenship award - Mihaka Broughton Weggery

Consistent effort and determination - Kyle Strydom

Most overall improved - Paige Drummond

Te Whakaaweawe trophy - Kaleb Gore

Golden Cactus trophy - Judah Bailey

Top student of Cactus 2023 - Maia Churchouse







