Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Finished: Flaxmere woman completes the world's largest puzzle in three years

4 minutes to read
Hastings Disney fan Donna Geertson after 60 hours over 3 years completed a jigsaw puzzle that contains 40,320 pieces. Scenes from movies were joined together to measure 7m by 2m. Reporter Maddisyn Jeffares talked to her. Video Warren Buckland.

Hastings Disney fan Donna Geertson after 60 hours over 3 years completed a jigsaw puzzle that contains 40,320 pieces. Scenes from movies were joined together to measure 7m by 2m. Reporter Maddisyn Jeffares talked to her. Video Warren Buckland.

Hastings Leader
By Maddisyn Jeffares

WB140322JIGSAW1 Hastings local, Donna Geertson showing just how difficult the final piece's of her seven meter puzzle can be. Photo / Warren Buckland

For three years, Donna Geertson and her husband Paul have eaten dinner

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.