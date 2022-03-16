Hastings economic scorecard: Construction, tourism spending up despite tough year

A busy construction sector has helped the local economy. Pictured is a new bbi Wood Products facility in Irongate, Hastings. Photo / Supplied

While Covid had a big impact on the country's economy in 2021 the wider Hastings District performed better than most regions - particularly when it came to tourism spending, a new report has shown.

An Infometrics report, released this month, showed overall the Hastings economy grew 7.4 per cent in 2021 compared to 5.5 per cent growth nationally.

"The Hastings economy is being supported by elevated fruit export prices ... strong consumer and tourism spending, and a busy construction sector," the report read, of the region's economic performance in 2021.

"However, growers are feeling anxious about labour constraints for the harvesting season with a continued shortage of pickers from overseas and the effects of self-isolation requirements resulting from the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant."

Infometrics compiles regional economic reports for its clients which includes Hastings District Council. Other councils in Hawke's Bay, such as Napier City, are not clients of Infometrics and do not receive the detailed reports.

The latest report up to December 2021 for Hastings District includes a breakdown of different sectors, such as tourism expenditure (based on Marketview data).

"Total tourism expenditure in Hastings District increased by 15.7 per cent in the year to December 2021.

"This compares with an increase of 3.9 per cent in New Zealand," the report read.

"Total tourism expenditure was approximately $177 million in Hastings District during the year to December 2021, which was up from $153 million a year ago."

Despite those gains, 2021 also marked an extremely challenging year for many businesses, which saw Auckland in lockdown for almost four months.

That impacted on traveller numbers to Hawke's Bay.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the growth in tourism spend year on year was heartening.

"The restrictions on international travel have seen people looking closer to home for holidays and weekends away, and they are discovering just how beautiful Hastings is."

She said while the report outlined Hastings' resilience, there was no doubt some businesses were finding it tough.

"There's no doubt we've faced real challenges with Covid, particularly our retail, events and hospitality businesses who are feeling the effects locally."