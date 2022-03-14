Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Prisoner and 11 staff test positive at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison

4 minutes to read
One prisoner has now tested positive at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison for Covid. Photo / Paul Taylor

One prisoner has now tested positive at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison for Covid. Photo / Paul Taylor

NZ Herald
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Eleven staff and one prisoner have tested positive for Covid at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison, the Department of Corrections has reported.

The 11 custodial staff who work at the prison near Hastings are currently isolating

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.