Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Financial lessons we should take from our mothers: Nick Stewart

By Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Flashy, quick-profit strategies might grab headlines, but it’s the steady and future-focused approach that builds wealth over time, writes Nick Stewart.

Flashy, quick-profit strategies might grab headlines, but it’s the steady and future-focused approach that builds wealth over time, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion by Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Research shows women are typically more financially literate than men, with better investment outcomes.
  • Despite their competence, over 80% of women rate their financial wellbeing as low.
  • Women face a 25% retirement savings gap due to the gender pay gap and career interruptions.

With Mother’s Day upon us, there’s one more reason to celebrate the mums in our lives – they might just be better investors than they realise.

In the world of investing, patience, careful planning and methodical decision-making often trump impulsive actions and unnecessary risks.

Does that sound

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today