Finally replaced: What the new Countdown Hastings will look like

An artist's impression of the new Countdown store, which is set to open in the second half of next year. Photo / Supplied

Hastings is getting a new Countdown supermarket to replace the current dated building, with the new store set to open in the second half of 2021.

Countdown's acting general manager of property Matt Grainger confirmed that the supermarket is building a new 3850 square metre replacement store on the same site on the corner of Queen Street and King Street.

"We think our local customers will be as excited as we are," he said.

"The new store is planned to be open in the second half of next year after which further work will be done to demolish the current store and build a new car park in its place."

Countdown's acting general manager of property Matt Grainger is excited about the store's new features like an instore pharmacy. Photo / Supplied

Grainger said the new store would be larger than the current one, with a fresh, upgraded look and new features like an instore pharmacy.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she is looking forward to the new development.

"We're really excited about that whole part of town," she said.

"We've been working with Countdown to look at opportunities to beautify the area."

Hazlehurst said they made sure the building project, which is being undertaken by local firm Wallace Development Company Limited, would add value to the city of Hastings.

Work started on November 9.