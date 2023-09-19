Voyager 2023 media awards

Final farewell for Hastings Blossom Parade’s float king

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Hawke's Bay's float king Kevin Watkins is making this year's Blossom Parade his last. Photo / Paul Taylor

One look at Kevin Watkins’ backyard and you’d think he was preparing for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Offcuts of timber, glitter and fake flowers line his Hastings yard, where an impressive in-progress

