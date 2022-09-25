Hastings Blossom Festival 2022

OPINION:

The iconic Blossom Parade could not have returned at a more opportune time.

Hawke's Bay is an incredible place to live.

It is a vibrant, happy, multicultural province in which talented and tolerant people routinely do exceptional things.

Many of us could live anywhere in New Zealand - or anywhere in the world for that matter - and we choose to be here. It's a place that we love and are immensely proud of.

People elsewhere envy us, too. You tell them you're from Hawke's Bay and you immediately see that wistful look in their eye.

It was a reminder that we're actually pretty happy, and united by far more things than we are divided. Photo / Paul Taylor

They talk of weather and lifestyle and their own dream to get out of the rat race one day.

Only the voices of us quiet New Zealanders are seldom heard.

We hear plenty from the loud ones, the angry and dissatisfied ones, the ones who seek to tell us this is a country divided.

We in the media don't always help. In fact we can be doom-and-gloom merchants at the best of times.

We can become fixated with various grievances and injustices. We can push unhelpful and unjustified barrows.

We seek, at times, to incite a dislike of one another and to inflame situations.

That's not the New Zealand I live in and it's definitely not the New Zealand I saw at Saturday's Blossom Parade in Hastings.

Kids enjoying a Blossom Parade foam party. Photo / Paul Taylor

What I saw made me proud to be a New Zealander. It reminded me of all the communities and cultures that make up Hawke's Bay and it reinforced my view that most of us are very content with our lives and that we relish each other's company.

Some of the things I read and see and hear suggest to me that isn't the case. That we exist in silos and echo chambers and have no tolerance for anyone else.

Well, I'm tired of all that talk. Tired of grievances and agendas. Tired of being told what's wrong with me - and what's wrong with us - and how things have to change.

These last couple of years have been interesting. Lockdowns and restrictions have challenged us all.

I had Covid myself recently. I didn't get too sick or too depressed at being confined, I just missed people.

Missed the supermarket and missed standing on the sideline at kids' sport. Missed the pub, and a meal at friends' homes.

I relished the idea of going to watch the Magpies at McLean Park and being in a crowd of thousands.

Saturday's Blossom Parade was such an opportunity. It was a reminder that we're united by far more things than we are divided.

I defy anyone to say they didn't enjoy Saturday's parade and didn't gain joy from it and a sense of togetherness and pride.

So I want to thank the Blossom Festival organisers and the council and everyone else who put on such a tremendous show.

But mostly I want to thank the community for getting out there and supporting the parade.

It was a marvellous celebration of who we are and this wonderful place we're so lucky to live in.

Well done.