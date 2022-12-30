Brendan Butler, centre, of the Tikokino Volunteer Fire Brigade, poses with Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker, left, and Hawke's Bay District Manager of Fire and Emergency NZ Ken Cooper after being awarded his double-gold star for 50 years of service. Photo / Supplied

Brendan Butler joined the Tikokino Volunteer Fire Brigade to safeguard rural properties from grass fires.

Fifty years on, it’s helping people in their hour of greatest need that keeps him on call.

It’s that sense of duty - and immense care for others - that saw the 69-year-old Butler made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

“I’m just beavering away,” Butler said of the “humbling” honour.

Having joined the “Tiko” brigade in May 1972, Butler received his double-gold star earlier this year to mark his half-century of commitment.

He’s held every position in the brigade over that time and it’s his medical expertise - as much as fire-fighting skills - that are most in-demand these days.

Tikokino are medical first responders, as well as a fire crew, with Butler one of two or three members on call during the day, along with another 10 who are available at night.

Pagers and phone notifications alert him to an emergency and - being 7.5 kilometres from the station - Butler hops in his own vehicle and sets off to give whatever assistance is required.

“It’s the enjoyment of helping people and seeing the looks on their faces when help arrives,” said Butler.

“It’s like when the helicopter arrives, you can see patients’ faces just change when they hear the helicopter and it’s like that when we arrive. It’s the fact that help is there.

“You see some bad things along the way - like deaths and things - but you just go with the flow with them.”

Butler attends about 60 call-outs a year and will continue doing so as long as he’s able. Volunteers can be hard to find, but he has never shirked the responsibility he feels for the people of Central Hawke’s Bay.

“This is my community service,” Butler said.

“I haven’t committed to anything else over the years because I like to give 100 per cent to everything I do and I feel that if you’re on school committees or on all sorts of other committees, then you’re just not doing it properly.”

It’s a dedication that countless people over the past 50 years are grateful for.