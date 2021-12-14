Festival exploring life in the time of Vikings

Visitors to the festival are often fascinated with seeing how Vikings lived. Photo / Supplied

Visitors to the festival are often fascinated with seeing how Vikings lived. Photo / Supplied

Whether it's making food or handcrafts, the upcoming Viking Festival in Norsewood is bound to have something of interest for everyone.

When organiser Eva Renbjor moved to Norsewood she wanted to do something to show people in the area a little part of not only her own background, but the village's history.

The upcoming festival will be a special one as Norsewood, which was originally settled by Scandinavians, marks its 150th year in 2022.

"It will be our little part of history," Renbjor said.

She first came to New Zealand from Norway in 1998 and has been back and forth for most of the past 20 years, until she finally began living here full-time.

Viking history was a big part of Norwegian life.

"I've grown up with it. For me it's very normal."

Tents set up in Matthews Park in a past festival. Photo / Supplied

Renbjor said people were becoming more interested in history and were fascinated with the way the Vikings lived.

The festival was a chance for them to see for themselves that way of life, as it would be set in a replica of a Viking village with a variety of stalls offering everything from the different foods and handcrafts to tools and building Viking tents.

There would also be a movie in the hall and Fjord horses.

The festival will be on February 5 and 6 at Matthews Domain, starting at 10am.

Those who still want to get involved with the festival can contact Eva Renbjor on 027 351 2560 or email: renbjore@gmail.com.