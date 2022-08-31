F.A.W.C! serves up star-studded line-up

F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic programme includes intimate sit-down dinners and elegant lunches to walk-up carpark parties, workshops and New Zealand's Craft Beer Festival. Photo / Supplied

It's back. Hawke's Bay's signature culinary festival F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic returns in November with a mouth-watering menu and a star-studded line-up of local, national and international superstars.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton says it is thrilling to see such a standout line-up back on the menu.

"After two years of juggling the impact of Covid-19, it is thrilling to see a menu that includes everything from secret long lunches and intimate dinners to vibrant street parties, festivals, award nights and workshops."

A cornerstone of the New Zealand foodie calendar, Summer F.A.W.C! 2022 will see Hawke's Bay's talented producers, artisans, chefs, winemakers and craft brewers line up alongside some of Australasia's most notable food and beverage icons.

With more than 50 events running across 10 days, the festival will be a display of all that's delicious in Food and Wine Country with events for both serious foodies and serious fun.

Launching on opening weekend is the Grand Long Lunch, F.A.W.C!'s new showcase event.

Held in a spectacular secret location, guests at the F.A.W.C! Grand Long Lunch will be treated to five courses designed by five of New Zealand's leading chefs, including local chefs Casey McDonald of Craggy Range and Regnar Christensen of Black Barn Bistro, Wellington's Hayden McMillan, co-owner and head chef at Floriditas, Leslie Hottiaux, co-owner and head chef at Apéro on Auckland's Karangahape Rd, and Glen File, head chef at Josh Emett's feature establishment Onslow.

Each of the five courses will hero Hawke's Bay produce and be matched to a different Hawke's Bay wine.

The full festival programme includes everything from intimate sit-down dinners and elegant lunches to walk-up carpark parties, workshops and New Zealand's Craft Beer Festival.

Napier speakeasy Teresa is bringing world-leading bartender Martin Hudák to Hawke's Bay for two spellbinding events, Black Barn welcomes Cuisine's 2018 Chef of the Year Giulio Sturla for an intimate afternoon at The River Room, and Te Awanga Estate faces off against Sir John Kirwan in a battle of wines. Meanwhile incomparable foodie Nici Wickes will lead a jaunt along the Te Awanga coast by bicycle, and food blogger and author Emma Galloway partakes in a joyful night at Cape South Retreat.

Wairoa will play host to hospitality legend Fleur Sullivan as she is joined by up-and-coming chef Lyall Minhinnick at Kaiuku Marae in Māhia for a feast of local kai, while Wallingford in Central Hawke's Bay puts on a collaboration between head chef Christopher Stockdale and winemaker extraordinaire Kate Radburnd.

"We are also excited to welcome visiting superstars such as Fleur Sullivan, Des Harris, Martin Bosley and Martin Hudák to New Zealand's Food and Wine Country," Saxton said.

"From Hawke's Bay's own immensely talented chefs, winemakers, craft brewers and foodies, to our incredible venues, unique events and some of New Zealand's most in-demand chefs, this year's festival is going to be a very special one indeed."

Before the festival official gets underway, F.A.W.C! will hold a special evening to honour the people who have made the festival and New Zealand's Food and Wine Country what it is today, Saxton said.

"Last year, we announced Sir Graeme Avery as our first ever F.A.W.C! Hawke's Bay Legend, and we look forward to adding to that legacy by naming our second Legend on November 3."

The 11th F.A.W.C! Summer Series runs from November 4-13, 2022. Discover the full F.A.W.C! Summer Series programme online at www.fawc.co.nz. Tickets go on sale on September 14, with pre-sale tickets available from September 13. Register for pre-sales at www.fawc.co.nz