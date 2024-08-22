Hawke’s Bay Netball operations manager Kathryn Stonehouse hopes a crowd of 200 could be present, despite the challenge of competing for fans with the Hawke’s Bay Tui and Magpies rugby double-header at McLean Park, Napier, also on Friday night.

HHSOG goal shoot Judy Brown faces the challenges from Napier Girls' High School goal keep Zoe Arnold (left) and goal defence Suraiya Rewi (right) earlier this season. The two sides meet in the Hawke's Bay Netball Super Club final in Taradale on Friday night. Photo / Supplied.

“Who knows ?” she said, hopeful the appearance of the school team would attract school pupils and family support.

The semifinal results were “definitely a couple of surprises’, but it wasn’t that the favourites didn’t play well, she said.

“It was just the others were better on the night,” she said. “It’s very exciting.”

The new B section final will be between Havelock North and a second HHSOG team, starting at 6.15pm, both having had comfortable wins in their semi-finals.

The delighted team when Napier Girls' High School won its second Hawke's Bay Super 8 netball title in 2019. The school's in the final again on Friday night. Photo / NZME.

It could be a particularly big year for the Napier GHS schools A team, which on Tuesday secured their school’s 11th Unison Hawke’s Bay Super Secondary Schools title in 12 years, beating Iona College Premier 35-28 in the final.

Hastings GHS Senior A beat Karamu High School 35-28 in the Division 2 final, and Iona College beat Sacred Heart Napier 35-29 in the Division 3 final.

Earlier this month the men’s title was claimed by All In with a 43-35 win over Toki Toa, the defending champion club that had won the first Hawke’s Bay men’s title in 2019, and on Wednesday night Porangahau sealed the Central Hawke’s Bay Premier Division 1 title with a 26-21 win over Central Sports.

It’s also a big year for netball legend Irene van Dyk and her Hawke’s Bay team, as they return to national competition level, at the Open championships in Auckland on September 10-14.

Last year Hawke’s Bay made an early decision not to go to the 2023 national tournament in Dunedin, with players unavailable because of other commitments, and van Dyk has since concentrated on putting together the best possible squad.

The team heads to Wellington at the weekend for pre-tournament games.