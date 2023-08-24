Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Netball: All In: Elusive’s Super 8 final win

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Glory comes to those who wait as All In: Elusive celebrate a 41-37 win over Ōtāne in the Hawke's Bay Netball Super 8 Premier final in Taradale on Wednesday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

Glory comes to those who wait as All In: Elusive celebrate a 41-37 win over Ōtāne in the Hawke's Bay Netball Super 8 Premier final in Taradale on Wednesday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

One of the long near-miss waits for the ultimate prize ended with All In: Elusive’s win in Hawke’s Bay Netball’s Super 8 final on Wednesday night at the Pettigrew Green Arena in Taradale.

In the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today