Fatal crash: Logging truck and car collide near Bay View, north of Napier

Police were called to the crash about 7.07am. Photo / NZME

Police were called to the crash about 7.07am. Photo / NZME

State Highway 2 north of Napier is likely to remain closed for several hours following a fatal collision between a logging truck and a car on Wednesday morning.

Waka Kotahi confirmed in a statement that State Highway 2 between Hill Road and Watchman Road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

There is no detour available for heavy vehicles, but light vehicles can follow the directions of emergency services on-site.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash just south of Bay View about 7.07am.

Both lanes of the road were closed, with commuter traffic building in the area.

Diversions were being set up through Eskdale, she said.

A two-car crash on State Highway 2 north of Napier, near Tangoio, left one person critically injured and another seriously injured on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s is in a stable condition after he was taken to Hawkes’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition following the incident.

A man in his 20s involved in the same crash is in a serious condition in ICU at Wellington Hospital after he was transferred there in a critical condition.

One person was moderately injured after a cyclist was hit by a car in Napier on Tuesday evening.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened on Gloucester Street, Greenmeadows, about 6.45pm.