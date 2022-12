Motorists were still being asked to avoid the area as at 2.50pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

One person has died following a crash along the Taihape-Napier Rd on the outskirts of Hawke’s Bay.

Emergency services were called about 12.45pm on Tuesday and rushed to the crash site in the rural area of Ngamahanga.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised,” a police statement read.

