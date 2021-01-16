Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president Jim Galloway thinks more might be able to be done to prevent quad bike accidents. Photo / Warren Buckland

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president Jim Galloway thinks more might be able to be done to prevent quad bike accidents. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Central Hawke's Bay farming community is in mourning again after a fatal quad bike crash on a farm in Omakere on Saturday.

A man went out on the bike in the morning and failed to return. His body was located shortly before 10pm.

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president Jim Galloway said the fatal accident was a huge loss for not only the immediate family, but the whole farming community.

"Usually they're well known because it's a small community, it affects a lot of people," he said, added it was "devastating" that there have been so many of these accidents in the region lately.