When calculated it turned out Macgregor had done over 200 hours of re-fencing work.

Alastair Macgregor said he would still be out fencing if he was needed.

The 73-year-old said he had the skills and knew they could be put to good use.

“I still do a bit of general work here and there to keep my hand in and when the Farmy Army thing came along it just fitted the bill perfectly - I enjoyed the work.”

Macgregor helped Waipukurau farmers with clean-up and then did six trips to Tutira to help with fencing.

He would be away for days at a time, staying at the Guthrie Smith Arboretum and Education Centre.

During his farming career Macgregor said he “dodged most bad things apart from the odd bad lambing”, so wanted to give back to those in need.

“I know what people go through and when you saw the devastation it was a no-brainer for me.”

Retired farmer Alastair Macgregor was named Rural Hero of the Year at the 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

Macgregor said he still had fencing gear and had plenty of time so it was only natural to help despite only being able to spend two to three days at each farm.

“If it was still going I would still be there today, I got a lot of satisfaction out of helping everyone.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.