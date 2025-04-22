Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Fallen Anzacs lie in the soil of ‘friendly country’: Te Hira Henderson

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

First Anzac Day Ceremony on Marine Parade, Napier, April 25, 1916. Photo / Collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust

First Anzac Day Ceremony on Marine Parade, Napier, April 25, 1916. Photo / Collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust

Opinion

Te Hira Henderson is curator Taonga Māori, MTG.

Ki ngā wairua a ngā whaea katoa to the spirits of all the mothers who lost their children in WWI, greetings of love upon greetings of tears.

The pain held and carried by you all made greater by being unable to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today