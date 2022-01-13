The visitor centre at Pukaha includes a shop and cafe. Photo / Leanne Warr

By Leanne Warr

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre is one of those places where you either go for the scenery or to visit the animals.

It's hit and miss with the animals, to be fair, as on the day I went, the birds were not exactly co-operative.

Dining in the shade. Photo / Leanne Warr

Then again, in temperatures that were in the mid-20s, who can blame them for wanting some shade?

General manager Emily Court says the tricky thing for the centre is to make sure everyone has a great time and a great experience "but understanding that it is a really natural environment".

"If it's stinking hot, the birds will be tucked up in the shade somewhere."

Another bird trying to get some shade. Photo / Leanne Warr

The same if it was pouring with rain, she says.

"It's about teaching people how to look and what to listen for, all those things we work really hard at because they're there.

"There's lots to see other than just birds – you've got all the creatures of the forest and the trees themselves have stories to tell."

More than just birds, although the weta aren't as big as this sculpture would suggest. Photo / Leanne Warr

Emily has been working at the centre for four years.

"When you go, even in the miserable weather, it's got a freshness and a greenness and a beauty about it. It's just stunning, it's a special place."

Pūkaha, located 10kms south of Eketahuna, was built in 1962 with its stated purpose to breed and release endangered native birds.

It was originally on 55 hectares but was expanded to 942 hectares in 2001, with an area which included the forest.

Whio, otherwise known as the Blue Duck. Photo / Leanne Warr

The reserve is located in the last remnants of what was once called 70-mile bush, an area which encompasses the Wairarapa to Central Hawke's Bay. It was also once the home of the Huia, a bird that is now thought to be extinct.

The centre was opened to the public in 1982.

I loved this place when I was younger, but hadn't been back to it since before its expansion. So there were a lot of changes, including a trail which follows a loop and includes a lookout. The walk is through native bush.

The only thing is, you need to be really fit to take the trail as it's more than 4kms with a large part of it uphill. The centre advises to allow at least two hours for the trail, and with its steep hills I would expect it to take about that long. Unfortunately for me, I'm not that fit, so I barely made it a quarter of the way.

As you walk around to see the aviaries, you're surrounded by forest. Photo / Leanne Warr

There are several aviaries, including the Francis Free Flight aviary, where you can walk in and the birds are supposed to be flying around you. But on my visit there was none of that. In my last visit, over 20 years ago, there was a Tui that had been taught to wolf-whistle. Of course he's long gone - and it's unlikely there is another quite like it.

Pūkaha was also where people could see Manukura, the female white kiwi, which sadly died in December 2020.

Manukura, and her brother, were what Emily says were freaks of nature, born from North Island brown kiwis with what's known as a recessive white feather gene.

Manukura's brother is still at the centre. "He can be seen on night tours, because he lives in an outdoor enclosure," says Emily.

The centre is in the process of building some new projects. Its main one is Te Wānanga Taiao, which will incorporate the development and delivery of environmental education programmes.

Te Wānanga Taiao will include a wharenui as a place of ceremony which can also be used for overnight stays.

Visitor groups will be able to stay at the reserve overnight to experience the native forest at dawn and dusk.

Emily says the build is progressing well, but due to Covid there have been some delays, so it is hoped it will be finished by early next summer.

Part of the idea behind the Wānanga, which has been developed in partnership with Rangitāne, is teaching others about the reserve.

Emily says one of the sayings she has heard from Rangitāne is that "what we do now is about being good ancestors."

"So the ultimate goal is to think forward several generations and have people think about us and the actions that we make now that have made a positive difference to recovery."

The tuatara was hard to spot at first. Photo / Leanne Warr

She says part of being a good ancestor is doing everything in our power to reverse the decline caused by lack of knowledge and understanding.

"We really want to play a role in that. We see that education is the way to do it. Not just our young people, but educate the educators"

Professional development for teachers being hosted at the Wānanga was a big part of the strategy.

"The more teachers that are on board you've got this multiplier effect as they go back to their schools and have passion for teaching environmental science.

"The more teachers that are out there doing it as well, the more impact it has."

Emily says the partnership with Rangitāne was integral to the development of the Wānanga.

"It is who we are and what we will be delivering to New Zealanders. There is the opportunity to share that more widely. And generate revenue that will ensure our long-term sustainability from a financial point of view."

If a visit to Pūkaha is something that appeals to you, check out the website for hours as it's open all year round. There are also different guided tours available.

Also something for residents of the Tararua district or the Wairarapa - ask about their hapori rates. If you bring in proof of your address you can get in for half price, or if you bring in visitors from outside the region you can enter for free.