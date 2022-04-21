Ex Army Infantry Officer Jason Lee opens up about life after the service

L-R Ex Army Infantry Officer Jason Lee with his old Sergeant Major Andy Kells making plans for the New Zealand Remembrance Army's next head stone clean up. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ex-New Zealand Army Infantry Officer Jason Lee comes from a long line of servicemen and women.

After growing up in Central Hawke's Bay, the young man joined the NZ Army in the mid-90s.

During his six-year stint in the forces, he gained a camaraderie and mateship he believes can only be experienced when serving.

To Lee serving with the Army meant selfless devotion to duty to serve your country for the overall greater good.

A few years after leaving the Army, the Infantry Officer started his own business in the vehicle industry.

He found a niche in the market and opened Village European in Havelock North, employing 5 staff to repair European vehicles.

"We chose Havelock for a specialist European vehicle service centre as there is minimal support for vehicle owners unless they travel over to Napier," Lee said.

Lee has been away from the Army for some time; however, he has been heavily involved with the New Zealand Remembrance Army working on cleaning up the headstones of returned Servicemen's graves.

"I don't specifically have involvement in the Army but regularly see old Army mates."

As Anzac day comes and goes, we remember those who lost their lives fighting for the freedom of others.

Anzac day is a chance to remember those who lost their lives and remember and support surviving service personnel, new and old.

L-R Ex Army Infantry Officer Jason Lee with his old Sergeant Major Andy Kells at the Lee's mechanic shop, the Village European in Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

The 46-year-old believes Anzac day is a "genuine" time to remember all service personnel's sacrifices for this country.

"I feel it really is the only day in New Zealand where we are united in honouring our past."

Lee has great grandparents, grandparents, and close friends who have been killed while serving in wars all over the world, whom he pays special remembrance on Anzac Day.

"They paid the ultimate price with their lives, so they come to the front of my mind every year."

While he has attended Anzac day services all around the country, Lee also had the opportunity to travel to Gallipoli and experience a ceremony.

While all Anzac ceremonies have been humbling experiences, one that sticks in Lee's mind is a service in Tauranga he attended with his grandfather.

The respect and admiration for his grandfather, who served in WWII, received the service was overwhelming, Lee said.

The mid-90s were a peaceful time globally, so apart from overseas deployments on exercises around the pacific and Asia, Lee was not involved in active service.

However, he does have friends who have been to East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"While they may not have come home physically wounded, I see a huge amount of them struggling to cope with PTSD that these deployments caused."

PTSD affects everyone differently, and often people will struggle in silence if they do suffer from it.

These are the guys in their 20s, 30s and 40s who you'll see wearing medals at Anzac Day.

"I think the public perception of "Veterans" means seeing an old soldier on Anzac Day.

And I ask the public to thank these young soldiers who have recently served in conflict zones abroad," Lee said.